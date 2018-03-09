Growing the basketball sport in Rwanda

Jerry Bambi and Barbara Loundou talk Basketball. And look what country has just started a league in the sport. Rwanda. The east african country has started a school basketball program that helps

develop the sport at the school level. Initiated by the NBA and already is in existence in several African countries. So why Rwanda now? And what’s the future for basketball in Africa? To speak about this,

we are joined by the vice-president of the NBA, in charge of its development in Africa, Amadou Gallo Fall.