Vote count underway in Sierra Leone [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Vote count is underway in Sierra Leone after Wednesday’s general elections to choose a new president, parliament, and local councilors. The election is considered one if not the most hotly contested

elections in the West African nation’s history. Current president, Ernest Bai Koroma must step down after serving a maximum of two terms.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

