[Live] Vote counting underway in Sierra Leone general elections

Sierra Leone
The National Electoral Commission chairperson in Sierra Leone has urged citizens to patiently await official results that will take several days to tally.
Mohamed Conteh was giving the first brief to journalists and the country since polls closed at 5pm GMT.
“Results require several days to tally. Please be patient. The only true certified results are the ones that I will announce on behalf the National Electoral Commission,” Conteh said.
