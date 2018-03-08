Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Live] Vote counting underway in Sierra Leone general elections

[Live] Vote counting underway in Sierra Leone general elections

Sierra Leone

The National Electoral Commission chairperson in Sierra Leone has urged citizens to patiently await official results that will take several days to tally.

Mohamed Conteh was giving the first brief to journalists and the country since polls closed at 5pm GMT.

“Results require several days to tally. Please be patient. The only true certified results are the ones that I will announce on behalf the National Electoral Commission,” Conteh said.

Results require several days to tally. Please be patient. The only true certified results are the ones that I will announce on behalf the National Electoral Commission.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..