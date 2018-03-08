Cameroonian soldier killed in South West region, separatists arrested

A soldier has been killed by suspected separatists in Cameroon, the local French portal Journal du Cameroon, has reported. The report said the incident occured around 19-20h local time, when a curfew was deemed to be in force.

The report said one Private Abdalah was killed on Wednesday during an attack on an outpost he was guarding in the town of Mundemba Ndian, located in the country’s Southwest Region.

Exchanges of gunfire took place during the attack adding that about a dozen suspected secessionists were shot dead. Two others were arrested subsequently transferred to the regional capital, Buea.

The body of the slain officer has also been transferred to the capital. Hunting weapons and other ammunition were seized in the process. A probe is currently underway in the particular case, it added.

It is not the first time an attack has been launched in Mudemba, in February this year, three gendarmes – paramilitary officers – wer killed. Overall, more than twenty security officials have been killed by separatist elements pushing for an independent republic from Cameroon under the so-called Ambazonia Republic.