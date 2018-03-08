2018 Int. Women's Day: Kenya president tweets how he met First Lady

Kenyan president on the occasion of 2018 International Women’s Day celebrations, disclosed a ‘summary’ of how he met Margaret Kenyatta, the First Lady.

According to Uhuru, it involved a day out swimming, his father was involved and heeding the old man’s advice was also crucial. He also stressed the importance of women in building a strong nation.

His tweet read: “I first met Margaret when I was out swimming with my father and he nudged me to befriend her. I have now known her for most of my life.

She is my friend, partner and strong supporter. Strong and successful women make a strong and successful Kenya. Happy International #WomensDay.

In what could be described as a tacit confirmation, the First Lady's official account retweeted the account.

The 53-year-old Margaret and Uhuru got married in 1991 and the couple have three children – Jomo, Ngina and Jaba. She has been first lady since April 2013 when Uhuru was sworn into office.

Margaret is seen as a social worker with her “Beyond Zero” organization that focuses on maternal and child health issues. The campaign has largely been successful and has attracted lots of international support.

Politically, she is seen as a key plank in the president’s campaign, going on rallies with him and meeting women’s group to advance his political issues as it relates to them.

She is liked by many Kenyans for her simplicity in regard to her dressing, nature and manner. More so for her laid back posture in active politics compared to her predecessor.