Sierra Leone decides [The Morning Call]

Barbara Loundou speaks on the economic legacy of Sierra Leone’s outgoing leader Bai Koroma and where it leaves the country. Eric Kawa, a Freetown based journalist weighs in on the economic challenge ahead for the successor of president Bai Koroma.
