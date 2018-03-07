Welcome to Africanews

Sierra Leone decides [The Morning Call]

with JEREMIAH FISAYOBAMBI

Barbara Loundou speaks on the economic legacy of Sierra Leone’s outgoing leader Bai Koroma and where it leaves the country. Eric Kawa, a Freetown based journalist weighs in on the economic challenge ahead for the successor of president Bai Koroma.

