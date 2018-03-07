Security high, business low as Sierra Leoneans vote

Police in Sierra Leone have secured the election, providing at least two officers in every polling station.

Africanews correspondent in the capital Freetown said several police could be seen patrolling various sections of the city.

The chief superintendent of Police, Eiaha Edward told Africanews that the force is happy to provide an enabling environment for citizens to cast their vote.

‘‘We have adequate police officers who are enough. I did the deployment for the five polling centers and they are adequate and the people are well satisfied,’‘ Eiaha said.

The Sierra Leone civil war that ended in 2002 has always been the focus of any election in the country.

Vehicle movement was restricted in all the major cities unless one was permitted by the national election commission. This saw many shops close down and in most areas of the town, giving it the semblance of a ghost town.

Trade is significant for Sierra Leone’s economy. All factors kept at constant, the combined value of exports and imports equals 77 percent of GDP of the west African nation.

Polls will close at 5pm GMT and the electoral commission has said that all who will have joined the queues by that time will be able to cast their vote.