[Live] Sierra Leone voters pick new president and lawmakers

Polls have opend across Sierra Leone as voters elect a new president and a set of political representatives for the next five years.

Queues formed outside polling stations from midnight as people sought to cast their ballots as quickly as practicable.

In a statement issued on the eve of the March 7 elections, the commission said it is ready to conduct elections in a way that is inclusive, peaceful and democratic.

Polls opened at 7am GMT and close at 5pm GMT. Voters are required to be in the same place they registered and must present a voter ID card to the electoral officials at polling stations. Over 3.1 million people are registered to vote, a record number in the country’s elections.

‘‘Voting is non – violent and yet it is a very powerful act. You do not have to be the biggest, the fastest or the strongest to determine the future of your country,” Natioanl Electoral Commission (NEC) chair, Mohamed Conteh said.