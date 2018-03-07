Former Zambian minister denies forgery charges

Former Zambian minister and fierce critic of President Edgar Lungu pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery when he appeared before a court in Lusaka.

Investigators accuse the legislator, Chishimba Kambwili of forging a signature on an official document.

The charges are in relation to the registration of a firm called Mwamona Engineering and Technical Company.

“I will leave it to the people of Zambia to judge whether I’m treated fairly or not. But I think by and large we don’t talk about matters that are in court. I will speak about it once it’s diposed,” Kambwili said.

One of the lined up state witnesses told court that that he reported Kambwili’s alleged wrongdoing to the President’s Press Aid long before the suspect was fired as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

But his supporters believe the charges are political. This is not the first time the ex-minister is facing trial in Zambia.

“These are cases that are neither here nor there. They are just trying to punish him and make sure that maybe they deplete his resources, said an National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter.

“They are dragging him to court for speaking about corruption; what this government is doing to the people of Zambia,” another NDC supporter opined.

Kambwili has previously accused President Edgar Lungu of corruption and theft while still a member of the president’s party. He supports the breakaway National Democratic Congress bloc.

He was expelled from the ruling Patriotic Front in July last year. In January the former minister announced intentions to contest in the 2021 presidential elections.