Eight arrested after Burkina Faso double attack

Burkinabe authorities have made arrests after the start of investigations following attacks on the French and staff of the armed forces.

“Eight people were arrested and held in police custody, more than sixty people were interrogated either as victims or witnesses,” a prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Maïza Séremé added that two serving military officers were among the arrested including one had been terminated.

The authorities also believe they have one of the masterminds of this double attack. It is attributed to a jihadist organization known as the “Islamic and Muslim Support Group”.

Séremé, said, “they all carried on their foreheads or had white bands on which were written in Arabic the following expression – translated as – there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is His Messenger.”

Authorities said they cannot rule out any possibility at this stage of investigations and are looking for accomplices.

Court will release portraits of the suspected attackers to help identify them, in addition to an earlier call for witnesses to volunteer information.

An investigation has been opened in connection with terrorist crimes, assassinations and attempted murders.