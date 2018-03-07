Welcome to Africanews

D-day in Sierra Leone as nation goes to polls [The Morning Call]

Polls open today in Sierra Leone as the west african country votes in a third general election since the end of its brutal civil war, a horrible Ebola virus and more recently a deadly mudslide thats all killed

several thousands. As Sierra Leoneans vote this Wednesday, they hope to elect some one who can help them overcome these tragedies. More than a dozen candidates are vying for votes in today’s

election. On standby for us in Sierra Leone to monitor this election is Michael Oduor, Africanews journalist. Jerry Bambi speaks with him on the situation of the polls in the country.

