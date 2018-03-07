The Morning Call Congo's budding women entrepreneurs [The Morning Call] with JEREMIAH FISAYOBAMBI 13 hours ago The Morning Call Congolese women entrepreneurs leaving no stone unturned in making economic impact. up next 07:15 Sierra Leone decides [The Morning Call] 09:52 D-day in Sierra Leone as nation goes to polls [The Morning Call] 05:26 Weight- loss headset [Sci Tech] From the same country 09:00 Heavy rains kill four, devastate communities in Southern Congo 05:13 Sosey Boy, Congo's 'King of Dancehall' music [Culture on The Morning Call] 00:54 Congo appoints new head for debt-ridden state oil company View more The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
