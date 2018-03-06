Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Rex Tillerson attempts to counter China influence in Africa

Rex Tillerson attempts to counter China influence in Africa
with Agencies

International relations

U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s eight-day visit to Africa is seen as an attempt to counter China’s influence on the continent.

The State Department in a statement that during his tour which began on Tuesday, Tillerson will discuss ways to work with African partners to combat terrorism, foster peace and security, promote good governance and encourage mutually beneficial trade and investment.

The head of US diplomacy will visit Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria and is also expected to meet with the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.

His visit comes after derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump about African countries which caused the African Union to demand an apology.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..