Rex Tillerson attempts to counter China influence in Africa

U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s eight-day visit to Africa is seen as an attempt to counter China’s influence on the continent.

The State Department in a statement that during his tour which began on Tuesday, Tillerson will discuss ways to work with African partners to combat terrorism, foster peace and security, promote good governance and encourage mutually beneficial trade and investment.

Today at 10:30AM ET, Sec. Tillerson will give remarks on the US relationship with #Africa and the US government's desire to strengthen ties with African partners through greater security, trade & investment, & good governance at GeorgeMasonU.

The head of US diplomacy will visit Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria and is also expected to meet with the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa.

His visit comes after derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump about African countries which caused the African Union to demand an apology.