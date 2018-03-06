Malawi cholera death toll rises to 19, health ministry says

Malawi
The death toll from cholera in the southern African nation of Malawi has increased from eight to 19, the Ministry of Health said Monday.
In a statement, the ministry said the number of cases has risen from 546 recorded in January to 718 in 13 of Malawi’s 28 districts and a total of 19 deaths.
It said the capital, Lilongwe, and northern district of Karonga, which borders Zambia, accounted for the most cases totaling 552 and 14 deaths.
The deaths and cases of the deadly disease come at a time when the Malawi government is tirelessly working with international organisations like United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to curb the disease.
UNICEF recently used drones to map out Cholera prone areas in the capital so that targeted measures can be taken.
The outbreak has been blamed on drinking water from shallow, contaminated sources.
01:17
Uganda launches major refugee verification operation
Go to video
Countries ban S. Africa meat as WHO declares listeriosis outbreak 'largest ever',
Go to video
Uganda's ADF rebels behind attacks on UN soldiers in Congo
Go to video
South Africa traces deadly listeria to processed meat, issues recall
Go to video
Italian Serie A games cancelled as fans mourn Fiorentina captain Davide Astori
Go to video
Nigeria: Three aid workers Killed in Boko Haram attack-UN