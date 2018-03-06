Major security cabinet reshuffle in Uganda [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday made major changes to the nation’s security portfolio firing controversial police chief Kale Kayihura as well as the country’s security minister Henry

Tumukunde. General Kayihura had come under immense pressure as insecurity increased in the country lately, with a spate of murders and kidnappings. It made him fall out of favour with President

Museveni who has ruled Uganda since he took power at the head of a rebel army in 1986. Former deputy police chief Okoth Ochola has now been appointed as the new police chief.