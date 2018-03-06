Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Major security cabinet reshuffle in Uganda [The Morning Call]

Major security cabinet reshuffle in Uganda [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday made major changes to the nation’s security portfolio firing controversial police chief Kale Kayihura as well as the country’s security minister Henry

Tumukunde. General Kayihura had come under immense pressure as insecurity increased in the country lately, with a spate of murders and kidnappings. It made him fall out of favour with President

Museveni who has ruled Uganda since he took power at the head of a rebel army in 1986. Former deputy police chief Okoth Ochola has now been appointed as the new police chief.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..