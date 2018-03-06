Welcome to Africanews

Madagascar's "open data" conference [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Now, according to Transparency International’s latest ranking, Madagascar is the 155th most corrupt country in the world, out of 180. Its public data management is said to be an ambiguous domain for

many Malagasy people. But a conference on “open data” is being held in the capital Antananarivo to address the issue.

