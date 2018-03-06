Heavy rains kill four, devastate communities in Southern Congo

Congo has been braving a combination of scorching heat and heavy downpour.

Recently, rains led to floods that damaged property, swept away homes and even killed people.

Among the worst affected areas is Dolisie, South of Pointe Noire, which was battered by rains on March 3.

Home to more than 1,000 people, the rains devastated life here, killing at least four people in addition to loss of property, poultry and cattle.

Families are mourning loss of their loved ones and livelihoods.

As they grapple to understand why their community was badly hit, some residents have appealed for help from the international community.

With a rainy season that will last another two months, Congolese authorities have put in place a contingency plan to mitigate loss and destruction if disaster strikes again.

It’s been barely a week since the flooding and while some refuse to return to their homes in fear of another disaster, a few are already rebuilding, with the hope that life will soon return to normalcy.