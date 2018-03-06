Ethiopia AG announces prohibited actions in specific areas under state of emergency

Ethiopia’s Attorney General Getachew Ambaye yesterday shed more light on the implementation of the state of emergency that was recently ratified by the country’s parliament.

The state of emergency that was declared by the council of ministers on February 16, following the resignation of premier Desalegn Hailemaraim has been criticised by Ethiopia’s allies and resisted by citizens, especially in the restive Oromiya region.

Despite continuing protests against it, Ambaye announced directive number one for the implementation of the state of emergency.

According to him, the directive has two parts that deal with prohibited actions across the nation and areas that are to be specified by the Command Post.

Acts prohibited across the country

Action which violates the constitutional order

Action which harms unity and tolerance of the people

Having links with and supporting terrorist organisation(s)

Obstructing transport service

Disrupting, terminating and shutting down public service

Attacks against infrastructure

Obstructing law enforcement

Unauthorised demonstration and public gatherings

Conducting strike at educational institutions and sport fields

Instigating violence

Obstructing distribution of basic goods

Disrupting cultural, public, religious, and national holidays

Carrying firearms at market places, religious institutions, public holiday celebration and public areas

Providing financial, material, and other support to disturb peace and security of the people

Providing statement on security issues without permission from the Command Post

Acts prohibited in some areas of the nation

Carrying firearms in areas to be announced by the Command Post

Movement around a place put under curfew by the Command post such as big factories, industrial centers, commercial farms

Duty to inform and notify

Lessors of houses and vehicles shall record in detail the identity of a lessee and report to police within 24 hours. If a lessee is a foreign national, the lessor shall provide passport of the lessee and a lease contract to police

Any institution has the responsibility to provide information for law enforcement organs if requested to do so

Any individual has the obligation to respect and implement decision of the Command Post.

Measures to be taken

Law enforcement officers are authorized to take measures against violators of the state of Emergency

Detention without an arrest warrant,

Keeping the detained person in a location to be decided by the Command Post

Undertake search at any time on any individual and premises without court warrant

Return looted property to their owners

Take legal measures against those who incite violence in educational institutions

Use of force by law enforcement