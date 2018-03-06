Ethiopia AG announces prohibited actions in specific areas under state of emergency

Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s Attorney General Getachew Ambaye yesterday shed more light on the implementation of the state of emergency that was recently ratified by the country’s parliament.
The state of emergency that was declared by the council of ministers on February 16, following the resignation of premier Desalegn Hailemaraim has been criticised by Ethiopia’s allies and resisted by citizens, especially in the restive Oromiya region.
Ethiopia Oromia shutdown strike enters day 2 with strict compliance
Despite continuing protests against it, Ambaye announced directive number one for the implementation of the state of emergency.
According to him, the directive has two parts that deal with prohibited actions across the nation and areas that are to be specified by the Command Post.
Acts prohibited across the country
- Action which violates the constitutional order
- Action which harms unity and tolerance of the people
- Having links with and supporting terrorist organisation(s)
- Obstructing transport service
- Disrupting, terminating and shutting down public service
- Attacks against infrastructure
- Obstructing law enforcement
- Unauthorised demonstration and public gatherings
- Conducting strike at educational institutions and sport fields
- Instigating violence
- Obstructing distribution of basic goods
- Disrupting cultural, public, religious, and national holidays
- Carrying firearms at market places, religious institutions, public holiday celebration and public areas
- Providing financial, material, and other support to disturb peace and security of the people
- Providing statement on security issues without permission from the Command Post
Acts prohibited in some areas of the nation
- Carrying firearms in areas to be announced by the Command Post
- Movement around a place put under curfew by the Command post such as big factories, industrial centers, commercial farms
Duty to inform and notify
- Lessors of houses and vehicles shall record in detail the identity of a lessee and report to police within 24 hours. If a lessee is a foreign national, the lessor shall provide passport of the lessee and a lease contract to police
- Any institution has the responsibility to provide information for law enforcement organs if requested to do so
- Any individual has the obligation to respect and implement decision of the Command Post.
Measures to be taken
- Law enforcement officers are authorized to take measures against violators of the state of Emergency
- Detention without an arrest warrant,
- Keeping the detained person in a location to be decided by the Command Post
- Undertake search at any time on any individual and premises without court warrant
- Return looted property to their owners
- Take legal measures against those who incite violence in educational institutions
Use of force by law enforcement
- Law enforcement officers and security guards are authorised to take proportionate measures to protect themselves from attacks and to ensure the wellbeing of the people and to protect investment institution from attacks.
00:50
Curfew in Cameroon's North West region extended amid security crisis
Go to video
Ethiopia state of emergency vote failed – U.S. congressman insists
Go to video
Ethiopia activists activate shutdown in Oromia to protest emergency rule
Go to video
Ethiopia's Dibaba shines at world indoors, America's Coleman could be the next Usain Bolt
Go to video
Dispute over Ethiopia emergency rule vote after footage posted online
Go to video
Ethiopia emergency law ratification 'disappointing and irresponsible'