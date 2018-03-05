Sosey Boy, Congo's 'King of Dancehall' music [Culture on The Morning Call]

I found out something interesting here in Congo where our Africanews studios are located.

Congolese people both from DRC and the Republic of Congo love hip hop music. They love reggae, R n B, etc. So it’s not necessarily rhumba or ndombolo, ekotite kind of music that they only listen to.

I got the chance to meet one music artist in the country who is quite popular and guess what, he is all about dancehall.

But also during this event organised by RFI, Couleurs Tropicales, I got the chance of meeting yet another artist this time female. And she is quite vocal about women empowerment. This of course coming at a time when women continue to call for equality and as women all over the world prepare to celebrate the international women’s day on March 8.