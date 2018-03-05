Nigerian reads 120 hours non-stop to clinch world record for marathon reading

Nigeria
How would if feel having to do the same thing for 120 hours non-stop? What it that action is one that would earn you a world record?
What started as a dream of a young Nigerian man is now reality. Boyade Treasures-Oluwunmi over the weekend earned the world record for the longest marathon reading.
His over 120-hours loud reading with two hours break spread over every 24 hours meant that he surpasses a record set in 2008.
I read for 120 hours non-stop for the Guinness World Record in the Longest Marathon Reading Aloud Category. For the love of READING; I did it for the CULTURE!
The moment Olawunmi Bayode broke and created a new Guinness World Record for Longest Marathon Reading (Read Aloud). Bayode read for 122 hours (5 days), taking only a 2 hour break every 24 hours.#ReadWithBayode pic.twitter.com/VDfpc2cc9l— Y! Online (@YNaija) March 3, 2018
The now second-best record was set by a Nepalese who read a total of 17 books aloud in 113 hours 15 minutes. In his case, Boyade read for 122 hours over a five-day stretch at the Herbert Macaulay Library in the commercial capital, Lagos.
He shares his story and his motivation at the start of the adventure.
ICYMI: My name is Treasure Olawunmi Bayode. Yesterday at 13:30 (GMT +1), I started the journey of breaking a Guinness World Record in the “Longest Marathon Reading Aloud” Category at the You Read Library, Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba. Join the conversation using #ReadWithBayode #ReadWithBayode #YouRead #GWR #BayodeOlawunmi #GuinessWorldRecord #Books #Reading #Yaba #Education #Learning #Library #History #Nigeria #Lagos #Africa
