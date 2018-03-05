Jordan Peele makes history as first black to win Oscar for best original screenplay

Writer-director of ‘‘get out’‘ Jordan Peele has won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first black screenwriter to ever win the award.

The category was one of the ceremony’s most hotly-contested, beating out the likes of The Big Sick, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to scoop the trophy.

“This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible. I thought it wasn’t going to work. I thought no one would ever make this movie. But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it. So I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie”, Peele said.

And to everybody who went and saw this movie. Everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket, thank you. I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let's keep going.

Peele expressed gratitude to all you have supported his project and urged all to ‘‘keep going’‘.

“Get Out,” is a horror thriller that examines race relations in the United States. Get Out, starring Londoner Daniel Kaluuya, was Peele’s first attempt at directing a feature film.

Aside from the Best Original Screenplay category, Peele was also nominated for the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars.

Peele is an American actor,writer, producer and director who first rose to fame in the Comedy Central sketch series Key and Peele.