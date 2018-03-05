Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Buhari to visit Yobe state where 110 schoolgirls abducted

Buhari to visit Yobe state where 110 schoolgirls abducted
Daniel Mumbere with REUTERS

Nigeria

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Yobe, the northeastern state where 110 schoolgirls were abducted by suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram last month, the presidency said on its official Twitter feed on Monday.

The presidency said Buhari would visit areas affected by criminality in the last few weeks to meet and console communities affected from Mar. 5. It said he will visit Yobe, Taraba, Benue and Rivers States.

The tweet did not say whether he would visit the town of Dapchi, where the girls were taken on Feb. 19.

It however mentioned that he had received the Liberian president, George Weah, before starting the regional tour in Taraba state. Buhari is later expected to travel to Ghana for the country’s 61st independence celebrations.

Buhari urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies in order to arrest the latest wave of crime and atrocities by Boko Haram.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..