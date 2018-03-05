Buhari to visit Yobe state where 110 schoolgirls abducted

Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will visit Yobe, the northeastern state where 110 schoolgirls were abducted by suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram last month, the presidency said on its official Twitter feed on Monday.
2/ Having received and studied the Reports, the President has decided to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet & console the communities affected. From today, March 5, he will visit Taraba, & subsequently Benue, Yobe, Zamfara & Rivers States.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018
The presidency said Buhari would visit areas affected by criminality in the last few weeks to meet and console communities affected from Mar. 5. It said he will visit Yobe, Taraba, Benue and Rivers States.
The tweet did not say whether he would visit the town of Dapchi, where the girls were taken on Feb. 19.
It however mentioned that he had received the Liberian president, George Weah, before starting the regional tour in Taraba state. Buhari is later expected to travel to Ghana for the country’s 61st independence celebrations.
Buhari urged Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies in order to arrest the latest wave of crime and atrocities by Boko Haram.
4/ The President calls on all Nigerians especially those in the affected areas to cooperate fully with the Security Agencies to enable them curb the spate of crimes, bring those responsible to justice and prevent further occurrences.— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 5, 2018
