Sierra Leone’s outgoing President Ernest Baï Koroma has defended the presidential candidate widely seen as his handpicked successor.

The nation’s ruling All People’s Congress party has nominated its former Foreign Minister, Dr. Samura Camara for the March 7th election.

President Baï Koroma has rejected the widely held assertion.

Some people think that he will be the voice of his master, but this is not his character. He'll be himself. And thanks to the experience he has gained, he knows exactly what he needs to do to move the country forward.

This campaign is a way for some Sierra Leoneans to demand better living conditions.

“We want better educational conditions, we want better health services. We want health infrastructure, we need electricity. And if we have clean water, it’ll be fine too”, a student studying in Kambia said.

Sierra Leone’s Election Commission fixed the campaign period from 4 February to 5 March, two days before voting.

The West African nation goes to the polls on Wednesday to choose a replacement for Ernest Bai Koroma, who is stepping down after 10 years as president, along with a new parliament.

