French Nationals in B. Faso hopeful that Burkinabes will bounce back after attack

French nationals residing in Ouagadougou are hopeful that Burkinabes will bounce back after an attack on the nation’s army headquarters and the French Embassy on Friday ,March 2.

“If we look at what actually happened on Friday 2 March in Burkina Faso, I would say that half of the attack targeted the French embassy and yet none of the French died. And so we can say that the French community for various reasons attracts terrorist and does not pay the heaviest price, so we could ask ourselves a question about the fact that there is a country hosting a community and it is the country that pays the heavy price of terrorism”, said Press cartoonist Damien Glez.

EL Marto , a graphic designer said the unfortunate incident will not lead to persimissim in Ouagadougou.

I think Burkinabes are strong enough to be able to bounce back and stay in a good mood,because a lot of tragic events have been known for some years now. So it is not this attack that will lead to a general persimissim in Ouagadougou.

“I think the festive climate in Ouaga will take a hit. But I think Burkinabes are strong enough to be able to bounce back and stay in a good mood,because a lot of tragic events have been known for some years now.So it is not this attack that will lead to a general persimissim in Ouagadougou”, Marto said.

These French nationals say terrorist attacks will not change their daily lives.

Mali-based Al Qaeda affiliate on Saturday ,March 3 claimed responsibility for attacks that killed eight people and left some 50 wounded in Ouagadougou.

Meanwhile, France has reaffirmed its commitment to its G5 Sahel partners in the fight against terrorist movements.

AFP