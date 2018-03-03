Two Anglophones get top positions in Cameroon cabinet reshuffle

Cameroon
Two politicians from Anglophone Cameroon have been handed top cabinet positions in a government reshuffle on Friday evening.
Dr. Nalova Lyonga was named Minister of Secondary Education whiles Atanga Nji Paul was appointed Minister of Territorial Administration which translates to the Interior Ministry portfolio.
The Prime Minister Philemon Yang and Information Minister Issa Bakary Tchiroma were among those that maintained their positions. Local media portals reported about five big dismissals.
As per the cabinet reorganization orders, President Paul Biya also created a new ministry for Decentralization and Local Government. It is to be headed by one Elanga Obam George.
Minister in charge of Decentralisation and Local Development –— CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) March 2, 2018
Elanga Obam George
Minister of Water Resources and Energy –
Eloundou Essomba Gaston
Minister of the Economy Planning and Regional Development –
Alamine Ousmane Mey
Minister of Secondary Education— CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) March 2, 2018
br>Nalova Lyonga Pauline Egbe
Minister of Finance –
Motaze Louis Paul
Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms
Le Joseph
Minister of Forest and Founa –
Ndongo Jules Doret
Minister of Transport— CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) March 2, 2018
br>Ngale Bibehe Massina Jean Ernest
Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Economy Planning and Regional Development incharge of Plannification
Paul Tasong
Minister incharge of Special Duties at the Presidency;— CRTVweb (@CRTV_web) March 2, 2018
- Sadi Rene
- Dion Ngute
Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of the Gendarmerie
br>Etoga Yves LaundryArmand Njoudom
Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works
Go to video
Cameroon separatists kidnap another govt official near Bamenda
01:12
Who's who in S.African President Ramaphosa's cabinet
Go to video
S.A: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet, Nene appointed finance minister
Go to video
Cameroon extends curfew in restive Angolophone region
00:57
Cameroon:At least 5 killed by Boko Haram
Go to video
Cameroon govt bears direct blame for Anglophone crisis - Opposition chief