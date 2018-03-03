Turkish President Erdogan condemns attack on Burkina Faso

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the coordinated attacks that struck Ouagadougou on Friday, March 2 and reiterated his support for Mali in the fight against jihadist armed groups.

Erdogan said this when he ended his African tour in Bamako,Mali on Friday where he signed several agreements with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

“Unfortunately, terrorism has once again been bloody in Burkina Faso, and we strongly condemn the terrorist attacks that took place in Ouagadougou,” the Turkish president said during a press conference with his Malian counterpart, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

“I know that Mali has suffered a lot from terrorism, we know this suffering because we have lived it, we are living it, so we are ready to support you in this regard as we have done in the past, “the Turkish head of state added.

During his stint in Mauritania on Wednesday, Erdogan announced Turkey’s contribution of 5 million dollars to finance the military force constituted by five African countries – Mali, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad to fight jihadist groups in the Sahel.

According to the Burkinabe Minister of Security, Clement Sawadogo,the explosion that hit the General Staff of the Armed Forces in Ouagadougou on Friday came from a car bomb and was aimed “perhaps” at a meeting of the G5 Sahel.

Sources close to the two delegations,said the agreements signed were in the energy, education, sport, economy, and the military sector.

AFP