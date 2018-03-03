Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Three aid workers Killed in Boko Haram attack-UN

Michael Ike Dibie

Nigeria

No fewer than three (3) aid workers have been confirmed killed in a Boko Haram’s Thursday night attack in the remote town of Rann in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

The United Nations on Friday confirmed the death in a statement by Samantha Newport, its spokeswoman in Nigeria’s capital ,Abuja.

Newport said the attack happened “after dark” outside a camp housing some 55,000 people displaced by the conflict.

The world body and two security sources initially said four people were killed in the attack in the remote town of Rann on Thursday evening but later revised the death toll.

Rann is located some 175 kilometres (110 miles) east of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, near the border with Cameroon and communications, are difficult.

