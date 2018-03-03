Kenya: University staff embark on strike

Activities in Public universities and medical colleges were paralysed on Thursday in kenya after lecturers, university staff and some specialist doctors downed their tools demanding for structured salaries.

The Kenya Universities Staff Union on Wednesday issued a seven-day strike notice concerning their 2017-21 collective bargaining agreement.The Saturday notice was to the councils of all public universities for failure to negotiate and conclude the CBA.

Members of Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu), Kudheiha and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) vowed not to return to work until the government agrees to table a counter-offer to their 2017-2021 proposal.

Universities academic staff will begin the strike on Thursday, March 1 and remain on strike until the 2017-2021 CBA is concluded.

UASU Secretary-General, Dr Constantine Wasonga, said lecturers had no option but to call for a strike until their demands were met.

“Universities academic staff will begin the strike on Thursday, March 1 and remain on strike until the 2017-2021 CBA is concluded,” he said.

According to Dr Wasonga, Wednesday’s missed deadline is the fifth missed opportunity for their employer to make things right.

He said the government had made promises on May 31 and July 1 last year, and on January 31 and February 13 this year to table its offer.

“Uasu expresses disappointment with the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum and the government over the lack of progress in the talks,” he said.

#breakingkenyanews Studies paralysed as varsity staff begin strike https://t.co/LavM7h4u40 — Breaking Kenya News (@BreakingKenya) March 2, 2018

In a return-to-work formula signed by the councils and UASU on March 13 last year, the parties agreed that the CBA negotiations “be concluded by May 31 last year, to allow for implementation by July 1 last year”.