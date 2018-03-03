AMISOM troops to be withdrawn from Somalia

Contributing states of the African Union Peace mission to Somalia (AMISOM) are concerned about insecurity following the decision to gradually withdraw troops from Somalia and begin the handing over process of national security responsibilities to the Somali security forces.

According to Ugandan minister of foreign affairs, Sam Kutesa it is important to activate the Security Council to reconsider a resolution to reduce the mission.

He suggests that AMISOM should be restored to previous levels so as to facilitate the recovery of the Somali territory still under the control of Al- Shabab and other terrorists groups.

There is no doubt that we need to continue sustainability of military operations. We are working with Somali national security forces.

The security and stability of Somalia remain a top priority of the African Union.

“There is no doubt that we need to continue sustainability of military operations. We are working with Somali national security forces to ensure that they gradually take up the lion share of the responsibility for security in Somalia,” said Moussa Faki mahamat, Chairperson African Union Commission.

Despite repeated attacks from the terrorist group, Somali president said he is ready and able to defeat al -shabab.

“But I believe we have a long way to go. We need to put together a sound strategy in order to effectively fight against Al Shabab, to defeat them and I believe they are weak,” Abdullahi Mohamed, Somalia President.

AMISOM is comprised of Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Sierra Leone.

AMISOM has been helping the Somali government in battling militant group al-shaabab since 2007.