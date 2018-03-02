Vladimir Putin defies NATO [International Edition]

International edition
Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin praised his military force just days before the presidential election. He spent almost an hour boasting about his country’s new weaponry capabilities, in his address to Parliament. Putin listed the latest high-tech weapons of his army some of which are nuclear.
Go to video
Ethiopian academic inspires U.S. lawmaker to fight for visa lottery
00:44
Obama, Trump lead tributes celebrating the life of Billy Graham
Go to video
United States top diplomat endorses Egypt's military operation in Sinai
01:34
Trump and Jong Un take selfies as Winter Olympics kickoff
04:50
Creative marketing tourism campaigns [Travel]
11:59
Trump in cold war with FBI over leaked memo[International Edition]