Uganda's quest to close gender gap [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two female officers serve as assistant inspector general of police in Uganda, as compared to over twenty five men holding the same positions.
Now, the quest to close the gender gap in the country has begun. Throughout the hierarchy, very few women hold senior positions, but with the International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, a
series of activities have been launched ahead – among which is the launch of the Uganda Association of Women Police.
01:51
Disabled Ugandan uses craft skills to set up home business [no comment]
Go to video
Meet the first female coach of Togo's national women's football team
07:25
Uganda, Somalia trade blames over deadly Mogadishu shoot out [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Diarrhoea kills 26 Congolese refugees in Uganda, infects hundreds - U.N.
Go to video
Activists challenge Uhuru's cabinet over violation of Kenya's gender laws
Go to video
Daniel Kaluuya wins BAFTA Rising Star Award