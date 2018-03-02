Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's quest to close gender gap [The Morning Call]

Uganda's quest to close gender gap [The Morning Call]
with Jeremiah FisayoBambi

Two female officers serve as assistant inspector general of police in Uganda, as compared to over twenty five men holding the same positions.

Now, the quest to close the gender gap in the country has begun. Throughout the hierarchy, very few women hold senior positions, but with the International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, a

series of activities have been launched ahead – among which is the launch of the Uganda Association of Women Police.

