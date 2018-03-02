Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Live] B. Faso gov't says 4 assailants were killed, urges citizens to remain calm

[Live] B. Faso gov't says 4 assailants were killed, urges citizens to remain calm

Burkina Faso

The government of Burkina Faso has issued a statement on the explosion and gunfire that rocked different locations of the capital city, Ouagadougou, including the army headqurters.

According to the statement, ‘armed men attacked the French Embassy and army headquarters on Friday 02 March’.

The staments adds that the country’s defence and security forces neutralised four assailants in the attack.

Government has since urged the citizenry to calm down and stay away from the affected areas as the military restores calm.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..