Defaming Egyptian security would be deemed "high treason." - Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday warned that any defamation of the country’s security forces would be considered “high treason.”

His warning came as security forces enter the fourth week of a campaign against militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

Tens of thousands of troops have been deployed, backed by fighter jets and navy vessels.

Some media outlets reported that the operations in Sinai had caused food shortages for residents of the northern part of the peninsula.

A military official told AFP that the army has provided food and supplies to the residents.

Egypt’s chief prosecutor Nabil Sadeq alleged “forces of evil” are trying to “undermine the security and safety of the nation through the broadcast and publication of lies and false news.”

His statement was in reference to a BBC report on alleged forced disappearances in Egypt.