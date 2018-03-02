Cedric Bakambu officially unveiled at Guoan [Sport]

The new Chinese Super League season begins this Friday, that is today. This league is synonymous to big money spending with most clubs willing to pay up large sums to lure away players and even coaches from Europe.

The spending may have slowed, but world-renowned coaches such as Fabio Capello and Manuel Pellegrini and players like Hulk and Javier Mascherano are plying their trade in China, and now, Congolese star Cedric Bakambu will officially be taking part in the Chinese Super league this season.

This one is a deal that took its time up to the final day of the Chinese transfer window but finally Beijing Guoan officially announced the signing of Congolese star Cedric Bakambu from Villarreal with the Chinese club paying 37 million euros for Bakambu.