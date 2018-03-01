Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Where is Wakanda? [Travel]

Where is Wakanda? [Travel]

The Morning Call

Undoubtedly the most anticipated film of the year, which is now the third highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all-time…Black Panther.

In worldwide grosses, the movie has already made $10.9 million overseas, a promising sign for a film that thus far has made a lot more in North America than outside of it. Black Panther now sits at $727 million worldwide.

The film is primarily shot in an imaginary African country, Wakanda, that secretly possesses highly advanced technology. The fictional state is supposed to be the only nation on the continent to have never been colonised and managed to advance beyond the world, thanks to keeping out of wars and being rich in resources like vibranium.

What if Wakanda were real? Elayne Wangalwa tells us more on this edition of Travel.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..