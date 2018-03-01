Welcome to Africanews

Ugandans celebrate female police officers ahead of Women's Day

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Police in Uganda have kicked off the new month in style, launching a ‘visibility day’ with female officers in the force manning all the junctions in the capital Kampala.

The recently formed Uganda Association of Women Police shared pictures of all female police crews directing traffic in the city.

On their official Twitter handle, the association said it was running the campaign dubbed #WomaningTheStreets ahead of International Women’s Day as an activity supporting its mission of ‘providing a platform to female officers to strive for equal opportunities and empowerment for quality service delivery’.

The highest ranking female officers in the force are Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Jesca Orodriyo and AIGP Elizabeth Muwanga.

AIPG is the third highest rank after the inspector general of police and their deputy, but both of whom are and have been male for years. There are over 25 AIGPs in the police force.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8 March.

Ugandans react

Ugandans on social media welcomed the campaign and urged the police force to reform and empower female officers, not just in the month of March.

As the police force seeks to empower its female officers, many in Uganda have called on the police force to secure the streets, lives and property of citizens as mandated by the law.

The recent kidnapping and brutal murder of 28 year old Susan Magara who president Museveni eulogised on Twitter brought the number of women murdered in cold blood to 24 in just six months.

Museveni wants Ugandans’ palm prints, DNA details captured

Activists have repeatedly accused the police force of not doing enough to protect women in the country while government’s critics say the security forces have been rendered incompetent by infighting and collaboration of some officers with criminal gangs.

