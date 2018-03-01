Opposition party in Equatorial Guinea proscribed [The Morning Call]

In Equatorial Guinea, the main opposition party, Citizens for Innovation (CI), was dissolved Monday and 21 of its members sentenced the same day to more than thirty years in prison. Speaking on state

Television, president of the court of Mongomo, Jose Rafael Nguema announced the withdrawal of the party from the “register of political parties in the country”. “The dissolution according to the

country’s Deputy Attorney General, Anatalio Nzang is the consequence for having committed the offense of attacking the security of the State.