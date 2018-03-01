Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Gabon accuses French company Veolia of pollution [The Morning Call]

Gabon accuses French company Veolia of pollution [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Gabonese government on Tuesday accused the French company Veolia of pollution on its soil. The two parties have been involved in a bitter dispute since the cancellation of a contract by the

Gabonese government for water and electricity distribution in Gabon. Veolia has denounced the move as a “brutal expropriation”.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..