Nigeria sets up committee to probe latest kidnapping of 110 school girls [The Morning Call]

Nigerian government says it has set up a 12-member committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of 110 pupils of the Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi,
Yobe State, last week. According to a statement from the country’s information ministry, the committee was convened by the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno. The committee is
expected to be inaugurated this wednesday. The announcement of the setting up of the committee comes after opposition groups in the country called on the National Assembly to probe the incident.
