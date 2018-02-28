Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria releases Cameroon separatists who were previously reported 'extradited'

Daniel Mumbere

Cameroon

Nigerian authorities have released two Cameroonian separatists who were detained by the police last week.

Five members of the Ambazonia separatist movement, a Cameroonian group seeking independence from the Francophone country, were arraigned at an Abuja police station last Wednesday.

Before then, they had been detained at a secret facility by Nigeria’s intelligence agencies.

The two that were released are among the 12 leaders of the group the Nigerian government arrested last month.They are John Ojong Okongho and Nsoh Nabowah Bih.

Local media reported that the separatists’ lawyer said they were granted bail on Monday on medical grounds.

“They were released on bail because they have medical challenges. According to the police, investigations have been concluded and handed over to the Inspector General’s office.

Abdul Oroh, who has been providing legal support for the detainees, also confirmed that three separatists are still in detention without trial.

In January, Nigerian authorities detained and later extradited members of the separatist movement including their leader Julius Ayuk Tabe.

Cameroon receives separatist leader, 46 others deported from Nigeria

While the government of Cameroon proudly announced that it had received the deported separatists, Ayub’s lawyer has complained that he has not been able to see his client or any of the other people arrested and extradited with him.

