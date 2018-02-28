Erdogan, Bouteflika meet in Algiers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday held talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelaziz Bouteflika on promoting cooperation in a range of areas.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and other issues of common interest, including the Syrian crisis.

President Erdogan praised the progress of long-standing investment promotion and investment protection agreements, appearing to be impatient over the length of negotiations.

In an interview with an Algerian newspaper, President Erdogan criticized the import barriers put in place by Algeria, which hampers trade development in Turkey.

According to Algerian state media, 796 Turkish companies employ more than 28,000 people in Algeria.

The Turkish head of state is scheduled to visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.