Cameroon separatists kidnap another govt official near Bamenda

Separatists under the banner of the so-called Ambazonia Defense Forces (ADF) have claimed responsibility for a missing government official in the restive northwest region.

The ADF said it had kidnapped an administrative official near the town of Batibo, some 40km from the regional capital Bamenda.

State-run Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) confirmed the incident which is said to have taken place over the weekend. The latest victim, a representative for social affairs in the region is the second person to be abducted.

In mid February 2018, ADF claimed responsibility for the disappearance of Divisional Officer Namata Diteng, reports indicate that they kidnapped him and burnt his car.

Kidnapping is a new line of action by the separatists who usually staged deadly guerilla style attacks on members of the security forces. They said the soldiers, police and gendarmes were occupation forces hence their resolve to rid the towns of them.

President Paul Biya declared war on the separatists last year after they killed a number of police personnel. The group’s new leader has also declared an era of self-defense in the wake of reprisal attacks by members of the security on citizens.

The situation has led to the imposition of curfew in the Anglophone regions – northwest (capital, Bamenda) and the southwest (capital, Buea.) The government insists that the areas remain peaceful stressing that it was in control of the security situation.

Since Feb. 10 when Cameroon's President Biya said the situation was stabilizing in the two regions, at least 8 gendarmes and scores of civilians have been killed in clashes and military raids. Two top administrators have been reportedly abducted by separatists. #AnglophoneCrisis — Bate Felix Tabi Tabe (@BateFelix) February 26, 2018

Biya recently approved the formation of a new security region, the country’s fifth to be based in Bamenda. Meanwhile a humanitarian situation has been created with most Cameroonians fleeing into Nigeria for fear of reprisal attacks.