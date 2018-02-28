Burkina Faso failed coup leaders trial suspended

The trial of the 84 persons involved in the failed coup d’ état of 2015 in Burkina Faso has been suspended.

Defence lawyers challenged the legality of the military court ,amidst dramatic scenes inside the Ouagadougou court.

Their subsequent withdrawal led to suspension of the proceedings until further notice.

The law says that when there are regulatory acts that are taken, there must be a reasonable period of time, including the 8-day period for it to be enforceable against all parties.

Hundreds of Burkinabes travelled to the military court to witness the trial.

Defense attorneys attempted to justify themselves.

‘‘And that’s why the law says that when there are regulatory acts that are taken, there must be a reasonable period of time, including the 8-day period for it to be enforceable against all parties..That is, there must be a time of publication for everyone to be informed, the act is valid at this time”, said defence lawyer Michel Traoré.

He added “we realize that to date, everything has been tied up without respecting this deadline.”

But on the side of the civil parties, the decision was difficult to pass.

Lawyer for the plaintiff Maitre Guy Hervé Kam said “… anyway we will come back and sooner or later, the people prosecuted will have to report to the Burkinabe people.”

Burkinabes are eagerly awaiting this trial with a hope to see it resume as soon as possible.

The failed coup left 14 people dead and more than 250 wounded.

AFP