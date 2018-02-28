[Updated] At least 15 people killed in Egyptian train crash

Egypt
At least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt’s northern province of Beheira, the official news agency MENA said, citing the transport ministry spokesman.
Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the official news agency MENA said, citing the provincial security director.
Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety measures for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.
A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.
REUTERS
Go to video
Boats sink on River Congo, 14 feared drowned
Go to video
[Photos] Nigeria plane overshoots runway into bush
Go to video
Egypt puts former presidential candidate on terrorism list
Go to video
Driver killed as Kabila's convoy crashes in Zambia
Go to video
Egyptian authorities detain former Islamist presidential candidate
Go to video
Egypt presidential candidate's eligibility case adjourned to Feb. 17