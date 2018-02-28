Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Updated] At least 15 people killed in Egyptian train crash

[Updated] At least 15 people killed in Egyptian train crash

Egypt

At least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a train crash on Wednesday in Egypt’s northern province of Beheira, the official news agency MENA said, citing the transport ministry spokesman.

Two passenger carriages separated from one train and collided with a cargo train, the official news agency MENA said, citing the provincial security director.

Egyptians have long complained that successive governments have failed to enforce basic safety measures for the railways. A string of crashes have further inflamed public anger over the antiquated transport network.

A collision in August killed 42 people and injured more than 100 people.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..