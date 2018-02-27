Whatsapp calls without internet [Sci Tech]

Serge KOFFI
The Morning Call
In this week’s Sci-tech segment, we reveal a 26 year old Rwandan Deodate Mugenzi who has created a system to make a whatsapp call without internet connection possible.
Also, we highlight existing technologies that are set to change the sexual lives of humanity in the future.
Our Serge Koffi has the details.
@kkoffiserge
My system is up and running and it is for free. But I am still working on it as I have a lot of things to improve upon. However, I have challenges....I am still studying it, I don't have enough computers to work on and the internet connection is not that stable.
