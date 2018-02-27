Welcome to Africanews

Whatsapp calls without internet [Sci Tech]

In this week’s Sci-tech segment, we reveal a 26 year old Rwandan Deodate Mugenzi who has created a system to make a whatsapp call without internet connection possible.

Also, we highlight existing technologies that are set to change the sexual lives of humanity in the future.

Our Serge Koffi has the details.

My system is up and running and it is for free. But I am still working on it as I have a lot of things to improve upon. However, I have challenges....I am still studying it, I don't have enough computers to work on and the internet connection is not that stable.

