Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Uganda, Somalia trade blames over deadly Mogadishu shoot out [The Morning Call]

Uganda, Somalia trade blames over deadly Mogadishu shoot out [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Uganda and Somalia have traded blames over a deadly Mogadishu shoot out that occured hours after Friday’s twin car bombing that killed at least 38 people. The Ugandan army on Monday said its

troops had shot dead three Somali soldiers in Mogadishu, accusing them of opening fire on a military convoy carrying Uganda’s peacekeeping commander Brigadier Paul Lokech. Brigadier Lokech heads

Uganda’s contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). Somali security official, Mohamed Ali, however denies the allegation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..