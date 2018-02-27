Uganda, Somalia trade blames over deadly Mogadishu shoot out [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Uganda and Somalia have traded blames over a deadly Mogadishu shoot out that occured hours after Friday’s twin car bombing that killed at least 38 people. The Ugandan army on Monday said its
troops had shot dead three Somali soldiers in Mogadishu, accusing them of opening fire on a military convoy carrying Uganda’s peacekeeping commander Brigadier Paul Lokech. Brigadier Lokech heads
Uganda’s contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). Somali security official, Mohamed Ali, however denies the allegation.
