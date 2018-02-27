Burkina Faso trial of 2015 attempted coup plotters begin [The Morning Call]

Now, this tuesday in Burkina Faso, more than 80 people go on trial before a military court over the failed 2015 coup. They include two top generals accused of masterminding the plot; generals Djibril

Bassole and Gilbert Diendere who are key allies of former president Blaise Compaore chased from power in October 2014. They are accused of involvement in a failed coup launched in 2015 by

Compaore’s old presidential guard against the transitional government that took power after the veteran leader’s fall.