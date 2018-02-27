Buhari meets 3 lecturers and 10 police officers freed by Boko Haram

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari on Monday February 26, met three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers who were released by Boko Haram insurgents more than two weeks ago.

The lecturers were kidnapped by the Islamist militant group while on an oil exploration trip to Magumeri, in the northeastern Borno state in July 2017, while the police officers were kidnapped in a raid on a convoy.

President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged:“While thanking the security agencies and all those who facilitated this (the release), let me clearly the resolve of this administration to ensure all persons abducted by the insurgents are rescued or released safely. This is especially against the backdrop of the recent sad incident where another group of girls where abducted on February 19 instant. I have since directed all security agencies to immediately ensure that every effort is directed to ensure the safety of our schools and students as well as bringing back the abducted girls to their families.”

110 girls are missing after an attack on a school in northeast Nigeria by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, in what may be one of the largest abductions since the Chibok kidnappings of 2014.