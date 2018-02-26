Nigeria's 'Emmanuella' lands role with Disney [Culture on The Morning Call]

A number of Africans are making it big in the Hollywood film industry like Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o, Zimbabwe’s Danai Gurira, Kenya’s Edi Gathegi, just to mention but a few.

7-year-old Nigerian comedian Emmanuella Samuel also landed a role in a Disney Hollywood film. Details on the film still not out but she posted the good news on social media.

Lupita Nyong’o‘s recently signed a contract to co-produce Born a Crime, a film adaptation of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s best selling debut autobiography.

The book details Trevor Noah growing up in post-apartheid South Africa as the light-skinned product of a white father and black mother.

Lupita will play Noah’s mom, Patricia, who served as an important figure to her son in his formative years. According to Trevor, Lupita was beyond a perfect fit for his mother.

Gambia’s Sona Jobarteh. She is a multi disciplined Gambian vocalist, musician and composer who ventured into the ancient, male-dominated hereditary Kora tradition, previously exclusively handed down from father to son for seven centuries.

With the Kora, Jobarteh, changed how people perceive her home country and the role of women. In all her songs, she doesn’t miss the company of her kora.