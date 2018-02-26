Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's 'Emmanuella' lands role with Disney [Culture on The Morning Call]

A number of Africans are making it big in the Hollywood film industry like Kenya’s Lupita Nyong’o, Zimbabwe’s Danai Gurira, Kenya’s Edi Gathegi, just to mention but a few.

7-year-old Nigerian comedian Emmanuella Samuel also landed a role in a Disney Hollywood film. Details on the film still not out but she posted the good news on social media.


Lupita Nyong’o‘s recently signed a contract to co-produce Born a Crime, a film adaptation  of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s best selling debut autobiography.

The book details Trevor Noah growing up in post-apartheid South Africa as the light-skinned product of a white father and black mother.

Lupita will play Noah’s mom, Patricia, who served as an important figure to her son in his formative years. According to Trevor, Lupita was beyond a perfect fit for his mother.


Trevor Noah recently admitted that he would dearly miss former president Jacob Zuma. According to him, Zuma is the ‘president of jokes’ and will always be the ‘president of jokes’.

Gambia’s Sona Jobarteh. She is a multi disciplined Gambian vocalist, musician and composer who ventured into the ancient, male-dominated hereditary Kora tradition, previously exclusively handed down from father to son for seven centuries.

With the Kora, Jobarteh, changed how people perceive her home country and the role of women. In all her songs, she doesn’t miss the company of her kora.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

