Kenyan court orders return of deported politician, Miguna Miguna

The High Court in Kenya has ordered the government to facilitate the return of deported opposition politician Miguna Miguna, local media report.

The lawyer and self-proclaimed General was deported to Canada on the 7th of February, where he also holds citizenship.

Kenyan authorities say that under the old constitution, Kenyans couldn’t hold dual-citizenship meaning that Mr Miguna’s acquisition of a Canadian passport in 1988 cost him his Kenyan nationality.

Miguna Miguna was arrested for administering an illegal oath of opposition leader Raila Odinga as people’s president and being a member of the outlawed National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Before his deportation, the government had ignored several court orders demanding the authorities to arraign Miguna Miguna in court.